Nigerian music superstarmarks his official announcement as a Sony/RCA signed act with a new video for the highly-anticipated song “Sweet Love“.In his interview with Ebro on Beats 1 this morning, Wizkid said he recorded this around the same time he made Ojuelegba with his band. He says he was going through a difficult period, leaving his former label EME, and so decided to put pen to paper.This song serves as an introduction of the brand Wizkid to the international market, showing all the love he received from sold out concerts all around AfricaEnjoy...