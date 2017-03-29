Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has expressed his optimism that the new players he saw in the Super Eagles training sessions in London on Monday were almost ready to break into the main team.Some Nigerian kids who have been capped at junior cadre by England joined the Super Eagles training in London on Monday after the cancellation of the scheduled match with Burkina Faso, and Rohr said the new lads were not far away from realising their dream of playing for Nigeria."I was impressed with what I saw, especially the new players. It gives me the belief that we are on course to go all the way to the World Cup in Russia next year, as well as the AFCON in Cameroon in 2019. These boys are fantastic and hungry and this is good for us," Rohr remarked."What the emergence of these new players mean is that there will be competition for almost every position in the Eagles. The established stars know they have to work harder in order to retain their positions in the starting lineup. It is becoming very interesting, and I am happy."The Nigeria coach however expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of the scheduled match with Burkina Faso, adding that he had planned the use that game to test some new players he had invited.