In a statement the NCC said: “Helen Paul the renowned comedian and actress who also signed on alongside Ali Nuhu as the NCC’s Face of the Telecom Consumer, visited the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja today (Wednesday) where she met the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta and other members of the Management team.





“By these engagements, both Ali and Helen will now feature in handbills, flyers, banners, posters, TV appearances, radio jingles, as well as on memorabilia and other iconography materials designed by the Commission for its series of activities scheduled to sensitize and celebrate the telecom consumers as the most central stakeholders of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria.”