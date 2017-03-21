Khaleed Umar Al-Makura, son of Nasarawa state governor, Umar Al-Makura, has been arrested for killing a student of Government Secondary School, Lafia.The victim, Ovye Amos, died on Sunday night after he was hit by the governor’s son with a car.NAN reports that students of the school protested his death, carrying placards with various inscriptions demanding justice for Amos, a junior secondary school two student.The police, officers of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, teachers and government officials intervened to calm the students.Aliyu Tijjani, Nasarawa state commissioner for education, said the government had taken measures to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book.“He has already been arrested. I want to express my profound dismay and sadness over what happened here yesterday. It is unfortunate, very very unfortunate.”Goodluck Agwu, school head boy, explained that Amos was hit by the car driven by Khaleed when he went out to buy batteries for his flashlight at 8:00pm.The students, who were not satisfied with the explanation of the commissioner, continued their protest but police were deployed to calm them.Maikudi Shehu, area commander of Lafia area office, assured the students that they would be briefed on the development.“It is a painful thing, we sympathise and empathise with you and we assure you that investigation is ongoing and that particular culprit as we are speaking now is under detention in our custody.“We will keep you informed of developments as they unfold,” he said.