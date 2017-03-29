A former Minister of Education and pioneer, Bring Back Our Girls, Obi Ezekwesili, has lamented the extravagant lifestyle of members of the National Assembly while calling on Nigerian youths to rise up and take their future in their hands.Ezekwesili questioned the amount being spent by the Senate and the House of Representatives on importation of assorted cars for members.In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the former Minister blamed Nigerian youths for folding their hands, watching the lawmakers eat away their future.She wrote, “Be there laughing while tragi-comedians that cost more than 100 billion carry out on at the @nassnigeria. Better fight for your FUTURE.“The 8 NGRSenate and HouseNGR have done nothing for the citizens except pay themselves fat allowances. Engage in scandals and produce comedies.“You are a young Nigerian and you are not seeing the wicked hand you are being dealt? You ‘entertained’ by NGRSenate and HouseNGR. I Kuku sorry for you.“Balance there and be laughing, tweeting and swaggering while the folks at NGRSenate and HouseNGR joke daily with your future. Na you sabi.“By the way, how much did NGRSenate say it paid for that famous Range Rover it bought for the Senate President, @BukolaSaraki? In this poverty?