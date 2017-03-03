A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh has given clarifications as to why he wants ex-National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki(rtd) to appear as a witness in his ongoing trial.Metuh is currently facing trial before the Justice Abang Okon-led Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for fraud related charges.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Metuh, alongside his firm, Destra Investment Limited on a seven count charge for allegedly receiving the sum of N400 million in the build up to the 2015 general election from the office of the NSA without executing any contract.Following his dissatisfaction with his trial, the ex-PDP spokesperson recently asked the court to allow Dasuki testify in his trial.However, Justice Abang dismissed Metuh’s prayer .Addressing reporters, a member of Metuh’s legal team, Barrister Ben-Chuks Nwosu explained that the call for Dasuki as witness was for clarifications on certain public misconception to be made regarding Metuh’s involvement in the arm’s deal.According to Nwosu, ”By the tenor of the charge, our client has not been charged with stealing or corrupt enrichment knowingly but for receiving payment, which came from an alleged unlawful activity of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).”It is the case of the defence from the onset that they need the evidence of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) to establish their innocence.”