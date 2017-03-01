Some members of the Nigerian Volunteer Corps, N-power, on Tuesday protested against salary delay and the continued delay by the government to post them to ministries.The protesters, who stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, displayed placards with inscriptions, ‘N-power Lagos; release our stipend,’ and ‘Lagos State volunteers are tired of staying at home,’ among others.One of the protesters, Mr. Felix Ayorinde, demanded the intervention of the state Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.“Ambode should emulate other governors that are giving additional stipend to the N-power participants apart from the salary being paid by the Federal Government,” he added.A lawmaker, Gbolahan Yishawu, who represented the Speaker, said the House would address the issues.He called the focal person for N-power in the state, who works in the Ministry for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Olusola Falana, to address the protesters.Falana said the programme started late due to a technical problem which was made known to the beneficiaries.“We are working on the deployment of participants. We want you to be posted to relevant areas of your discipline, “she said.