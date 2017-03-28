The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Monday explained why he has a strained relationship with Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote.According to reports, Amosun gave the explanation during a press conference in his office in Abeokuta. The Governor said, “Why I am against Dangote is that the heavy trucks of the company damage the roads. An example is Ilaro-Papalanto road. Is it the cars of our people that destroyed the roads? No! It is the heavy trucks of the company.''The Governor said the company has refused to contribute to fixing the bad roads.Dangote Cement is located at Ibese/Ilaro axis of Ogun West Senatorial District.