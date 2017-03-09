Brazilian ace, Neymar Jr. says his stunning performance in Barcelona’s 6-1 win against French Champions, Paris Saint-Germain was the best he has ever produced.Sergi Roberto scored the winning goal in stoppage time, but Neymar was the driving force as the Catalan side scored three times in the final seven minutes of their Champions League round-of-16 second-leg tie en route to the competition’s biggest ever comeback.Neymar scored twice and created another to knock PSG out of the Champions League 6-5 on aggregate.Neymar said after the match, “It’s the best game I have played in my life.“For the history, for the goals, for the level of the team. I’m in a good moment of form, a really good moment. I am really happy.”Barcelona had been written off after their 4-0 loss in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.Prior to the game, Manager Luis Enrique had backed his players to score six in his pre-game news conference on Tuesday, while striker Luis Suarez, speaking before him, was keen to press that the game would last for 95 minutes.“We believed we could do it.“We knew we could do it, that we could come back in any game. We believe in our players, in the team and we are capable of everything.“I told Sergi to get in the area, that he would score a goal. When we conceded we dipped a little.“We played with responsibility, with joy, with pressure and with the ball. The first week after Paris was tough, it did a lot of damage, but then we recovered our football and since the second week we’ve been desperately waiting for the game to arrive and to write history.”