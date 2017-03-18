A Chibok girl who escaped from the grasp of Boko Haram insurgents has urged the world not to forget her friends who are yet to be rescued.Speaking under the pseudonym – Sa’a – she made the plea during the Global Education and Skills Forum in Dubai.“These girls are human beings, not something that we can forget about,” BBC quotes her as saying.Sa’s said the “world has to do something” about the rescue of her friends.“How would you feel if your daughter or wife was missing? Not one day or two, but three years. It’s very painful,” she said.“I remember those girls, but their dreams are now no more.”Sa’a said she was lucky to jump out the back of a truck and escape with a friend after the Boko Haram insurgents had captured them.After hiding overnight, a shepherd assisted them to a safe place, she said.“I thought I was going to die that night,” Sa’a recounted.By April, it would have been three years since over 270 girls were abducted from Chibok secondary school, in Borno state.Although 21 of the girls were released in October 2016, not less than 195 remain unaccounted for.