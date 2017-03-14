



Mrs Zahra Buhari Indimi, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded her father’s love for Nigeria.She made the statement on Monday on her Instagram page, saying her father’s sincerity and passion for Nigeria and her people could not be described.The 23-year-old who is the president’s fifth daughter made the declaration by posting a photo of her father walking towards his office to resume work after a 50-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom.See Zahra’s inspiring words about the president below.