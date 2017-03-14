She made the statement on Monday on her Instagram page, saying her father’s sincerity and passion for Nigeria and her people could not be described.
The 23-year-old who is the president’s fifth daughter made the declaration by posting a photo of her father walking towards his office to resume work after a 50-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom.
See Zahra’s inspiring words about the president below.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.