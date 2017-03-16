Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses, could miss Nigeria’s international friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso next week.The 27-year-old limped off during the Blues’ 1-0 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final on Monday with a suspected calf strain.Moses is yet to undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury, but he faces up to three weeks on the sidelines.This would rule him out of the Super Eagles’ games against Senegal on March 23 and Burkina Faso four days later, both at the Hive Stadium in London.Wolfsburg’s Victor Oshimen has already been ruled out of the matches due to injury and has been replaced by Olanrewaju Kayode of Austria Vienna.