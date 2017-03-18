Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Monaco starlet, Kylian Mbappe, almost signed for Real Madrid.Speaking at his Friday press conference, ahead of this weekend’s La Liga clash at Athletic Bilbao, Zidane claims the young striker was scouted three years ago, but chose to stay in France.“[Mbappe] almost signed for Real Madrid, was very close, but in the end he went to Monaco,” he said.“Today I cannot talk of that. We know he is a good player, what he is doing for his age is fantastic. But nothing more. What is most important is what we can do tomorrow in the game.”With Gareth Bale returning from suspension, Zidane is expected to name his “BBC” strikeforce against Bilbao, who are unbeaten at home in La Liga since August.“They have only lost to Barcelona [at home],” Zidane said.“We know that it will be an even more difficult game than others we have. We know it is a warm atmosphere in the stadium.“We must try and play a great game, and keep picking up points as we have been doing. These are three very important points for us. They have been playing well. We will suffer at times — but we have confidence and personality. And we must put in all those ingredients to win.”