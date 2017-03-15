Monaco advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals 6-6 on aggregate after a 3-1 victory against Manchester City in their round-of-16 second-leg tie on Wednesday.Manchester City held a 5-3 advantage after a thrilling first leg at the Etihad, and it was the Ligue 1 side who pressed the issue early on.Kylian Mbappe should have opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Tiemoue Bakayoko played the fleet-footed France striker in on Willy Caballero, but the City goalkeeper made a fine save of his powered shot to keep the game scoreless.It didn't take long for Mbappe to make amends, however, and he was celebrating Monaco's first just seconds later -- the 18-year-old forward poking home from close range after Bernardo Silva's low cross from the left found him unmarked at the near post.City failed to keep much possession throughout the first half and found themselves at the mercy of Leonardo Jardim's attack-minded side for much of the first 45 minutes.And Monaco took the lead in the tie just before the half-hour mark -- again through a low cross from the left -- when Brazilian midfielder Fabinho slotted home Benjamin Mendy's pulled back pass from the centre of the box.Pep Guardiola's side came out of the break on the font foot, with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling looking particularly threatening and Aguero skying a tricky first-time effort over the goal from close range in the 62nd minute.City maintained the pressure, and it was Aguero again who was guilty of wasting an excellent chance after being played in by David Silva -- the Argentina international's toe poke well-saved by an onrushing Danijel Subasic.Guardiola's men found the breakthrough they were seeking in the 71st minute through in-form Leroy Sane, who pounced on a spilled Subasic save from a Raheem Sterling shot and fired into the roof of the net from close range.Monaco struck back almost immediately, however, and retook the lead in the tie on 77 minutes. From a set piece, Bakayoko wriggled free and guided his header past a helpless Caballero at the near post to put the hosts 3-1 up on the day and 6-6 on aggregate through away goals.Credit:ESPN