



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Monday, denied the report flying on the social media that the scheme had commenced posting of corps members to countries abroad.The Director General of the NYSC, Brig-General Suleiman Kazaure said in spite of some people trying to run down the scheme and give it a battered image, they had improved on the online registration to ensure efficiency in the system.Kazaure, who was speaking at a workshop organised by the image makers of the scheme in Abuja, said that the scheme would not operate outside it enabling laws, saying “we are on the right track.“With the online registration we have been able to check ghost corps members and a lot of things no doubt it has make it easier for both prospective corps members and scheme.”Buttressing the DG’s point on mobilization, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Abosede Aderibigbe told Vanguard that posting corps members abroad to serve was not part of the law that established the NYSC.Describing the report as misleading, Aderibigbe urged the public not to take social media report as the position of the NYSC. “It is a lie. I saw it on face book; it is not in the Act that established the NYSC. We do not operate outside the law that created the scheme,” she concluded.Kazaure explained that the need to enhance public perception necessitated the organization of the workshop, calling on the participants “to remain focused in line with our determination to enhance operational efficiency in all ramifications.”