A mobile court attached to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), on Monday sentenced 16 street hawkers to 14 days imprisonment each, for operating in unauthorised places.The Magistrate, Mr. Ahmed Ndajiwo, however, gave the convicts N1,500 option of fine each.The convicted admitted committing the offence and begged for leniency.“Because you are first time offenders, I will listen to your plea. But I am warning you to ensure that you desist from the act,’’ the magistrate told the convicts.Kabiri Isah, one of the convicts, said he cannot afford to rent a shop in the FCT, but promised that he would desist from the act.The counsel to the AEPB, Mr. Eze Eze, had told the court that the convicts committed the offence on March 3, 2017.Eze said the convicts were arrested by the AEPB`s task-force and brought to its mobile court in Area 10, Garki, Abuja.He told the court that one Isah and 15 others displayed their wares in unauthorised places within the city centre where they were caught by members of the task-force.