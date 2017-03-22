MMM Nigeria has denied organizing an Inaugural National MMM Guiders Conference supposedly meant to hold 14th to 15th April, 2017 in Lagos. 'Below is a statement they released:DISCLAIMER NOTICEDear Guiders and Participants of MMM NIGERIA community, this notice is to disclaim the latest information and invite circulating in the community about a proposed National Guiders Conference, the source of this invite is not known and we want to believe the event is actually aimed at causing more panic to our community.We would implore all and sundry to kindly ignore this invitation. The invite is not from any known leader of the community.SIGNED.For: MMM NIGERIA