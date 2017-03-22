Below is a statement they released:
DISCLAIMER NOTICE
Dear Guiders and Participants of MMM NIGERIA community, this notice is to disclaim the latest information and invite circulating in the community about a proposed National Guiders Conference, the source of this invite is not known and we want to believe the event is actually aimed at causing more panic to our community.
We would implore all and sundry to kindly ignore this invitation. The invite is not from any known leader of the community.
SIGNED.
For: MMM NIGERIA
Shut up criminals.ReplyDelete