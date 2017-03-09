 Minister’s aide resigns over non-payment of salary | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Minister’s aide resigns over non-payment of salary

11:10 AM 1
A+ A-
Nathaniel Adojutelegan, the Special Assistant to the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has resigned his appointment.


In a letter to the Minster dated December 2016, Adojutelegan said he tendered his resignation over the non-payment of his salaries for over a year.

The letter read, “I appreciate the rare opportunity you offered me to serve our country notwithstanding the personal sacrifice I had to make to work for you without any form of remuneration in the last one year.”

The Arigidi Akoko born legal practitioner, who left his law practice in London to take up the appointment with the Minister in December 2015 told Sahara Reporters that he did not get a refund for payment made to secure his accommodation.
.

“I want the whole world to know that I made a lot of sacrifices and the resignation is for the record that I didn’t receive any allowance or payment.

“It was a sacrifice for me to leave my law practice in London and come down to Nigeria and got an accommodation for about four million naira without being given a refund, he was quoted to have said.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Why do you have to leave your law practice in the UK or wherever to come down to Nigeria.Most of us think there will be Dollars to pack as usual.If you had made money from there nobody will hear you.I think that job should have been left for the youths to instead of leaving your law firm abroad.Sorry oooo.

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top