In a letter to the Minster dated December 2016, Adojutelegan said he tendered his resignation over the non-payment of his salaries for over a year.
The letter read, “I appreciate the rare opportunity you offered me to serve our country notwithstanding the personal sacrifice I had to make to work for you without any form of remuneration in the last one year.”
The Arigidi Akoko born legal practitioner, who left his law practice in London to take up the appointment with the Minister in December 2015 told Sahara Reporters that he did not get a refund for payment made to secure his accommodation.
.
“I want the whole world to know that I made a lot of sacrifices and the resignation is for the record that I didn’t receive any allowance or payment.
“It was a sacrifice for me to leave my law practice in London and come down to Nigeria and got an accommodation for about four million naira without being given a refund, he was quoted to have said.
Why do you have to leave your law practice in the UK or wherever to come down to Nigeria.Most of us think there will be Dollars to pack as usual.If you had made money from there nobody will hear you.I think that job should have been left for the youths to instead of leaving your law firm abroad.Sorry oooo.ReplyDelete