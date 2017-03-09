Nathaniel Adojutelegan, the Special Assistant to the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has resigned his appointment.In a letter to the Minster dated December 2016, Adojutelegan said he tendered his resignation over the non-payment of his salaries for over a year.The letter read, “I appreciate the rare opportunity you offered me to serve our country notwithstanding the personal sacrifice I had to make to work for you without any form of remuneration in the last one year.”The Arigidi Akoko born legal practitioner, who left his law practice in London to take up the appointment with the Minister in December 2015 told Sahara Reporters that he did not get a refund for payment made to secure his accommodation.“I want the whole world to know that I made a lot of sacrifices and the resignation is for the record that I didn’t receive any allowance or payment.“It was a sacrifice for me to leave my law practice in London and come down to Nigeria and got an accommodation for about four million naira without being given a refund, he was quoted to have said.