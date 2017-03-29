



Governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has charged the new ministerial nominee from the State, Prof Stephen Ocheni to do the state proud by serving the nation with his wealth of experience if cleared by the Senate.Bello also described Ocheni’s nomination as a “further testimony of the President’s determination to drive his change agenda with Nigerians imbued with excellent ideas and administrative acumen”.The Governor who stated this through a statement by his Director General, Media and Strategy, Mr. Fanwo Kingsley said the ministerial nominee is coming into the President system with brilliant mind, high integrity and desire to make Nigeria better for all.“All of us in Kogi State thank Mr. President for nominating another remarkable Kogite into the Federal Executive Council after the demise of our leader and brother, the late Barrister James Ocholi. The late Ocholi didn’t take time to showcase his prowess as an unimpeachable technocrat before the cold hand of death snatched him from us. One of the best ways to immortalize him was the nomination of another brilliant, detribalized Nigerian, Prof. Ocheni as his replacement.“If Prof. Ocheni is cleared by the Senate, Nigerians will witness great contributions from the man who had proven his mettle as a trailblazer and a committed change driver”.Ocheni was chosen to replace the late Ocholi who died in a ghastly motor accident alongside his wife and son, March last year.