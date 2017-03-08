Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past governor of Ondo State, has congratulated the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on the occasion of his 60th birthday.Mimiko, in a statement, said it is a thing of joy to add another year for anybody, let alone a man who has been favoured by God to be Vice President, and Acting President at a time like this.“Permit me to, on behalf of my family and associates, congratulate you on your 60th birthday. We appreciate the grace of God in your life. More than this, we note your humility, dedication and sobriety,” the statement reads.While some would have been corrupted by the circumstances of power, Mimiko said, “Acting President Osinbajo has held his head high and remained sober and dedicated.” Mimiko said he wishes Prof Osinbajo SAN well now and in the years ahead. “Happy birthday Mr Acting President, the statement concluded.