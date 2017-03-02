The Nigerian military has pledged its continuous support to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari.The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, made this pledge on Wednesday during a meeting of the Security Chiefs with the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, in the Presidential Villa.The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, made this pledge on Wednesday during a meeting of the Security Chiefs with the Acting President in the Presidential Villa.He applauded the administration’s support in the fight against Boko Haram, and the welfare of troops in crisis-ridden areas in the northeast.Mr Dan Ali disclosed that more equipment have been procured to strengthen the troop in the fight against the terrorists.He stated further that over 2,000 people held captive by the terrorists have been released, with several high profile Boko Haram Commanders arrested.The Minister said normalcy has also returned to Southern Kaduna, following the recent killings in Kafanchan.He added that efforts are ongoing to construct a military barrack in Southern Kaduna area.Present at the Security Council briefing are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, and the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed.Also in attendance are other Service Chiefs as well as Directors and Heads of Security Agencies.