Mikel Obi’s wife, Olga and the proud mother of twin daughters, took to her Instagram page earlier today to celebrate their love.
Recalling how she met him at her parents house 5 years ago and how they went on their first date a year after, she wrote:
“Five years ago today you walked into my parents house and into my life. A year later on that exact day we went on our first date, you are persistent @mikel_john_obi. I am so lucky to share my life with you and our precious little peanuts. Love you #March29 #pooh1 #pooh2 #pooh3 #pooh4”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.