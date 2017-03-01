Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has reportedly pulled out of the team’s friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso in London later this month.Mikel Obi requested to be excused from the games to enable him settle down with his new Chinese Super League club, Tianjin TEDA.By the time the matches will be played, the new season in China would just be a few weeks old.It is understood that the former Chelsea midfielder has been given permission by coach Gernot Rohr to miss the games.It is not certain yet, if the other Eagles players in China – Brown Ideye and Odion Ighalo will also take the same decision.The matches have been secured to prepare Nigeria’s national team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and 2018 World Cup qualifying games.