Nigerian defender Ola Aina is in danger of missing out on an English Premier League winners' medal this season if Chelsea win the title this season.The English Premier League rules state that players need to make a minimum of five appearances to qualify for a medal after the threshold was lowered from 10 ahead of the 2012/13 campaign.Aina, who only on Monday featured for the Super Eagles team in an unofficial friendly at the Hive Stadium, is among the eight players that could miss out on a winners' medal according to the requirements stipulated.Aina has made six appearances for Chelsea this term in all competitions with only two substitute appearances (against Leicester and Bournemouth) in the EPL.Ola's compatriot Victor Moses is on course for a medal having made 27 appearances scoring three goals.But Mikel Obi will not, having failed to make a single appearance during Conte's tenure before heading to Chinese Superb League club Tianjin TEDA.Ruben Loftus-Cheek with three EPL games and Kurt Zouma four games in the league are set to fall short of five appearances if they no longer feature till the end of the season.Other players are Nathan Ake, Kenedy and Charly Musonda – plus the club's back-up goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Eduardo.