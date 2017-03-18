Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, says a mid-term report, which will be published in May, will reveal the successes of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.Adesina made this known in an interview with Vanguard.He said that those who “genuinely” voted President Buhari are at rest, assured that he will deliver on his promises.“Those, who queued in the sun and in the rain to vote, knew that they were electing a president for four years. They didn’t elect him for one year, two years or three years,” he said.“They elected him for four years. And it is just going to be mid-term in May this year. Those, who genuinely queued and voted, know that the person, whom they voted for, will deliver.“If some people are being very critical now, it could be people, whose loyalty was only skin-deep. But the true loyalists know that this government will deliver and they are willing to wait.“Majority of the promises will be kept because government is a continuum. So, whatever the government has said it will do, it will do.“Anybody that is discerning would know that the government stepped into a mess economically and it’s been working to build a new foundation for the Nigerian economy. Within four years they will see that foundation solidly built.”When asked how he’d grade the administration thus far, Adesina said, “Well, I would rather want an outsider to do the scoring. I am an insider and so I am not the best person to do the scoring.“But by the grace of God, in May, when the administration will be two years in office, we will do a mid-term report and then you will see the successes of this administration in security, anti-corruption and economy.“Even economy that was a bit sticky is turning round. I am sure there is going to be a lot to say about this administration when it is two years in office.”Adesina alleged that those who were trying to create a wedge between Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, were mischief makers who will never see any good in the administration.“Their role in the presidency is one. It is a ticket,” he said.“So, any attempt to begin to demarcate between the President and the Acting President is exercise in futility. It is an exercise in mischief and we should just ignore anybody who says that.”