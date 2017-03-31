The police have arrested a minister with the Mountain of Fire Ministries, Mr Franklin Chinedu for allegedly defrauding a widow of her husband’s gratuity.According to P.M.EXPRESS the widow, Charity Onje Isaac, was deceived through a false prophecy and lost the N850,000 she was paid by her late husband’s employer, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.Charity said Chinedu prophesied that he was divinely authorised and directed to collect the money from her and she obediently complied before she realised that she had been duped.The incident happened at Biliaminu Close, at the Oke-Afa area of Isolo.She went back to the pastor’s apartment only to discover that he had packed away from there.The widow explained that she met Chinedu who told her about the death of her husband and the gratuity.He also told the woman that serious prayer was needed to be done so that FAAN could release her husband’s money.She said when the money was eventually released, Chinedu invited her and told her that God said she should give him the money.Charity said she did not know what came over her as she handed the money over to him.She said she realised what happened when she had no money to feed the family, and she started looking for the pastor and then reported what happened to the church.The matter was reported to the police at Ejigbo division who arrested Chinedu and charged him to court for fraud.Chinedu who hails from Iseke in Ideato in Imo State said he prayed for the woman and the money was paid and he borrowed the money from her but was unable to raise money to pay her back.When Chinedu was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty.The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail.The matter was adjourned till 26 April 2017.