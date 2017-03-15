The mother of 3 is an indigene of Kogi state. She shared the above photo with Governor Yahaya Bello and his wife, Mrs Rashida Bello and wrote;





"I am gratified with the official notification reaching me on my Appointment as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor of Kogi State on Entertainment, Art and Culture.

I am humbled, as i duly acknowledge this attending responsibility to serve my great state with the modest experience I have gathered over the years.





With depth of gratitude, I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State; His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his wife, the first lady of Kogi state Her Excellency Mrs Rashida Bello for this unparallel opportunity to serve.





My endless gratitude goes to my husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie for giving me his consent, knowing fully the sacrifices and adaptations he will have to put up with.





To all my family, friends, colleagues and fans, thank you for all your prayers and well wishes, I am eternally grateful to Almighty God, to him be all the glory.

Mercy Johnson Okojie"