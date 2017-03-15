Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, on entertainment, arts and culture.The mother of three was appointed along with 53 other Senior Special Assistants to the governor into various offices in the administration.A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mrs Ayoade Folashade Arike, states that the appointments take effect from April 1.According to the statement, the rationale for the additional appointees at the state level is to “plug identified gaps in service delivery, fill key positions with the right people and to broaden inclusiveness in governance by bringing people from more communities on board.”Okojie made her acting debut in the movie, The Maid. To her credit, she has won several awards including the Best Actress (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award), Best Actress (AMAA), Nigeria Entertainment Award, Golden Icons Academy Awards (GIAMA) and a host of others.She represents Okehi Local Government Area in Bello’s list of SSAs.