The management of the Ahmadu Bełlo University, Zaria, will no longer be issuing a statement on the certificate scandal plaguing Senator Dino Melaye who allegedly graduated from the University.


According to reports, the Information Officer of the institution, Mr. Adam Mohammed, who had previously promised to issue a statement on Wednesday backtracked.

He ignored calls to his cell phone. When he was called with a number not known to him, he picked the call, but as soon as he discovered that the call was from some newsmen, he became hostile.

He said, “ABU is not a motor park institution. We have ways of checking our systems for facts and records on such an issue. If your newspaper wants any information on the Melaye issue or any issue at all, you can write the vice-chancellor,” he said.

