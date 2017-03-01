A Medview Airline flight from Lagos to Abuja was said to have been aborted mid-air after a fault was observed on the plane.
A passenger on the flight was quoted as saying passengers suspected the plane, with flight number VL 2102, was faulty before take-off, but they were assured by the pilot and the crew that all was well.
According to the passenger, Oladejo Olowu; ‘’A few minutes after take-off, the plane had to return to the Lagos Airport due to the problem. They want to kill over 100 passengers with their faulty plane.” The plane was scheduled to get to Abuja before a final journey to Yola, Adamawa State.
Confirming there was an incident, Chief Obuke Oyibhota, Media Consultant to Medview Airline, however said the plane was still taxiing at the runway when the fault was observed. According to Oyibhota “The incident happened around midday.
The aircraft did not make an air return. The plane was taxiing when the Captain in Charge noticed that the cabin was hot”. He further said the passengers were disembarked and transferred to another aircraft to continue their journey to Abuja.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.