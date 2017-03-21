Upon seeing his college roomate after 3 years, Dr. Madhukar Gaikwad's expression of love could not be contained. A love so forceful that it crushed his 35-year old friend, who ended up cracking three ribs in the hug he got from him.Dr. Gaikwad, superintendent of Fort's St George's Hospital, became the (un)fortunate recipient of this blast of adoration, when his batchmate, Dr Amit Badwe, surprised him by showing up at the facility unannounced on Saturday.The two had studied at the Government Medical College & Hospital in Aurangabad. After they finished their MBBS in 1990, Dr Gaikwad got a posting at JJ Hospital in medicine, while Dr Badwe started private practice in Ahmednagar district. They never got a chance to see each other after college.So Dr Badwe's excitement on seeing his friend after such a long time was understandable. Only, its crackling expression proved to be a problem. He rushed to grip Dr Gaikwad in a bear hug. A crunch followed."I was in my cabin when Amit entered. I was surprised to see him. He dashed towards me and hugged me, and before I could even fully understand what was happening, my ribs broke," says Dr Gaikwad, who has perfectly strong bones and is in the pink generally."I actually heard them crack," he adds, laughing incredulously.The doctor collapsed to the floor. Lucky for him he was already at a hospital. The X-rays confirmed fractures in his first, second and seventh ribs.Dr Gaikwad says Dr Badwe's move came suddenly; he wasn't prepared for a hug. "I was about to stand from my chair when he embraced me. So the entire pressure fell on my chest. It's a freak mishap," Dr Gaikwad says.Reasoning out the Ripley's-Believeor-Not-grade incident, Dr Gaikwad offers: "Amit is an orthopaedist. You always need a strong built in orthopaedics as surgeries require you to tighten screws on bones and so on. Amit has a large body."