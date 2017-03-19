Orji was said to have ordered the driver of his grey coloured Nissan SUV (pictured) with registration number LND 476 EE, to stop before jumping into the water.Kehinde Adebayo, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said efforts were being made to recover Orji’s corpse.“The agency received a distress call of a man who parked his grey coloured Nissan SUV with registration number LND 476 EE at about 4.50 pm today Sunday, 19th March 2017 around Adekunle, inward 3rd Mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon,” Adebayo said in a statement.“Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the man said to be medical doctor named Orji who was said to be driven by his driver and suddenly ordered the driver to pull over, dropped from the car and suddenly jumped into the water from the bridge.“The vehicle and the driver has been taken to Adeniji Adele Poice Station for further investigation, while effort is ongoing to recover his body from the Lagoon.“The General Manager LASEMA Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said that proper investigation would be conducted on the incident by the appropriate authorities.”Third mainland bridge links the Island part of the city to the mainland. Thousands of vehicles make use of the bridge on a daily basis.