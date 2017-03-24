Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, has hinted at a possible move for Monaco striker, Kylian Mbappe.The 18-year-old is possibly the most sought-after youngster in Europe, after an incredible season with the Ligue 1 side.Mbappe has scored 19 goals already this campaign, to help his side to the top of the league and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.“A duo of Benzema and Mbappé?. Everything is possible, but at this time of the season, I don’t want to talk about that,” Perez told Radio Montecarlo.Perez also insisted he wants to keep Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.“Karim is a mix of Zidane and Ronaldo. He is the best No.9 in the world,” he added.“I am convinced that he will stay and while now we do not talk about renewals, if it was up to me, I would keep him here during his whole sporting life.“I am very happy with Benzema and he has exemplary behaviour.”