Manchester United are reportedly set to allow striker Wayne Rooney to return to his former club, Everton at the end of the season.The Independent UK claimed that sources within both camps say a deal is “likely to happen.”Rooney left Everton in July 2014 to join Manchester United.Also the Red Devils are believed to have agreed to waive any transfer fee for the 31-year-old forward, while Rooney himself will half his current salary packet to sign a £150k-a-week deal with the Blues.United had allegedly been happy to sanction a move to the Far East in the January transfer window, but reports have since emerged that Rooney held off on moving to China after supposedly having his interest piqued about Everton’s enquiry into his availability.The newspaper further claimed that the Toffees have already made a prospective offer to Rooney, and that the England international’s head was turned after hearing rumours that the Goodison Park-based outfit had been running the rule over bringing him back to the club for “a few months.”However, Everton boss Ronald Koeman recently told ​ Sky Sports that he would like to bring Rooney back to Merseyside, and stated his belief that the Everton youth product had much more to offer the Premier League.Koeman said, “I believe that Wayne Rooney is still playing on a high level. I think he made a good choice to stay at Manchester United and stay in the Premier League.“I think he still has two or three years in front of him to play on a high football level. Okay, what will happen at the end of the season I don’t know but in my opinion who can make Everton stronger than it currently is.“It’s all about what the player likes and what Manchester United needs to do. We are not involved in that project. Every player that we believe can make Everton stronger is welcome.”