Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has admitted he will not be at the club for a long time if he fails to win trophies.The Spaniard replaced Manuel Pellegrini last summer and there were big expectations following his arrival, after past successes with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.City have already missed out on the EFL Cup and are 10 points behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League. However, they are still playing in the FA Cup and Champions League.“If I have no silverware, I will not be here for a long time,” he said.“No silverware – it will not be a good season. I knew that in August. Being a manager depends on results.“I know how my standard is in the past about the titles and I know what is on my shoulders and I have to handle that.“But I always believe deep in my heart that results depend on the way you play. That’s why I need to be convinced that we’re playing better every day.“I would like to see my team playing better at the end of the season than at the beginning. It is good that the players in the last month have shown how close they are and what good team spirit they have.“But I know we will be judged on the titles we have won. My period in Munich was judged like a disaster because we were not able to win the Champions League.“I won three leagues in a row, we won two cups from three, we arrived every time in the semi-finals and finals, (but) it was (judged) a disaster.“I have to handle that but what I can say is try to play better, better, better than the previous month. That’s what I want to see for the next year – be better.”