A 26-year-old messenger, Oluwafemi Johnson, who allegedly stole his employer’s ATM card with which he withdrew N255,000, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.The accused, who resides on Alasela Street, Idiagbon, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.The prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, told the court that the accused committed the offences on February 6 on Iju Road, Agege, Lagos.Unah said the accused stole the ATM card of one Mr. Ibini.“The accused withdrew N55,000 and transferred N200,000 to a woman’s UBA account,’’ he said.He said the offences contravened Sections 285 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.The Magistrate, Mrs. A. O Gbajumo, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.The magistrate adjourned the case to March 27 for mention.