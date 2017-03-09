Photos of a young man who celebrated in style after Barcelona made an incredible comeback in the history of UEFA Champions League are currently trending online.
Barcelona decimated PSG 6-1 on their home turf yesterday after a 4-0 defeat three weeks ago in Paris.
According to multiple online reports, this young man in a bid to celebrate jumped into and swam in a gutter filled with dirty water after Barcelona progressed into the quarter final of the Champions league.
