Man Bathes Inside Gutter To Celebrate Barcelona Win (PHOTOS)

Photos of a young man who celebrated in style after Barcelona made an incredible comeback in the history of UEFA Champions League are currently trending online.


Barcelona decimated PSG 6-1 on their home turf yesterday after a 4-0 defeat three weeks ago in Paris.

According to multiple online reports, this young man in a bid to celebrate jumped into and swam in a gutter filled with dirty water after Barcelona progressed into the quarter final of the Champions league.


