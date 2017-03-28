



A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced one Wisdom Gabriel, 22, to two months imprisonment for stealing N 170 at a chemist’s shop in old Karmo Market.The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict N5,000 option of fine.The judge said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others that may be tempted to commit similar crime. Gabriel who resides at Aiko Estate, Life Camp Gwarinpa, pleaded with the judge to tamper justice with mercy.He was found guilty on a count charge of stealing a box containing N170. The convict told the court that satan pushed him into the crime.Earlier, the prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Helen Atusu of old Karmo arrested and brought the convict to Karmo Police Station, on March 24, 2017.Dalhatu said that the complainant said that on the same date, the convict broke into her chemist’s shop at old Karmo Market and made away with her box containing N170.She raised an alarm which led to the arrest of the convict with the help of one chukwuma Eze. The prosecutor said that the offence is punishable under Section 287 of the Penal Code.