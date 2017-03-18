43-year-old Anukaenyi Bob-Manuel Ogochukwu, who was travelling in from Nairobi, Kenya has been arrested at the Lagos airport.He was reported to have excreted 66 wraps of heroin.He said he got involved in drug trafficking because nobody except drug barons were ready to give him financial support for his sick son on admission in Nairobi over a life threatening ailment.Ogochukwu said, “I teach in a computer school at Onitsha, Anambra State. This is my very first time of having anything to do with drugs.“I smuggled drugs to save my sick child. The doctor said that my child has a hole in the heart. I met many people for help but nobody was willing to help me except a drug baron.“My son is currently struggling for survival at the hospital in Nairobi. The baron who is from Tanzania promised to pay me $2,000 for my child’s medical bill. I am very worried about the condition of my son.”However, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, dismissed that notion, adding that no excuse is tenable for crime.“No explanation is tenable for committing crime. Drug trafficking is a criminal offence and the suspect will be charged accordingly.”“The suspect’s action only complicated his condition because he is here facing a criminal charge while the responsibility of taking care of his sick son now rest solely on the wife” Abdallah stated.Anukaenyi Bob-Manuel Ogochukwu who is married to a Kenyan lady hails from Anambra State.