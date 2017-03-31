A 30-year-old man, Sunday Ngene, who allegedly stabbed a trader with cutlass and defecated in his shop, was on Friday docked at the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.Ngene, a resident of Agege Area, a suburb of Lagos, is standing trial on a three-count charge of indecent acts, threatening violence and assault.The prosecutor, Insp. Raji Akeem, told the court that the accused pleaded not guilty to the offences he committed on March 7 at No. 92, Ipaja Road, Oke-Koto, Agege.Akeem said the accused assaulted James Edeoga by stabbing him with a cutlass on the hand.The prosecutor said Ngene attempted to buy some goods from the complainant, but when Edeoga refused to sell to him, the accused defecated in his shop and rubbed it on some of the complainant’s goods.Akeem said when the complainant tried to confront the accused, he attacked the complainant with a cutlass.Magistrate T.O. Shomade granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.The sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two-year tax payment to the Lagos State Government.The magistrate adjourned hearing in the case till April 10.