A 47-year-old man, Akeem Adeyemo, alleged to have attempted to commit suicide, on Tuesday appeared before an Oyo State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan.Adeyemo of Odinjo area, Ibadan, was arraigned on a two-count charge of attempting to commit suicide and publishing a fake suicide note.According to the Police prosecutor, Insp Sunday Ogunremi, the accused attempted suicide by consuming a powdery substance believed to be poisonous, on Feb. 27, 2009 at about 3 p. m.“As a result of which he was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) for treatment, ‘’ he said. Ogunremi accused Adeyemo of publishing a suicide note, directing that one Rauf Olaiya, should be held responsible for his death.“He did this with the intent to injure Olaiya’s reputation and to expose him to hatred and contempt; also to ridicule his profession being an Islamic cleric,’’ the prosecutor said.Ogunremi told the court that the offences contravened Sections 327and 374 and punishable under Section 375 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Abiona Richard, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties, one of which must be a blood relation, in like sum.Richard, thereafter, adjourned the case until May 5 for mention.