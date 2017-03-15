Some scientists have said that the best cure for headache is that three-letter word, S-E-X! And it is as natural as it comes!Far from using a headache as an excuse to skip s.e.x, researchers at the University of Munster, Germany, have concluded that s.e.x can actually provide relief for migraine and cluster headache sufferers.The scientists say when you have s.e.x, it triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers, via the central nervous system, which will consequently reduce, or even eliminate, a headache.Their research, reported in the journal of the International Headache Society, Cephalalgia, found that more than half of migraine sufferers who had s.e.x during an episode experienced an improvement in symptoms.One in five patients left without any pain at all, while others, in particular male sufferers, “even used sexual activity as a therapeutic tool”, they added.The scientists note that the majority of patients with migraine or cluster headache do not have sexual activity during headache attacks, hence their ignorance about the healing power of s.e.x.“Our data suggest that sexual activity can lead to partial or complete relief of headache in some migraine and a few cluster headache patients.“Our results show that sexual activity during a migraine attack might relieve or even stop an attack in some cases, and that sexual activity in the presence of headache is not an unusual behaviour.”They added: “S.e.x can abort migraine and cluster headache attacks, and sexual activity is used by some patients as acute headache treatment.”In their research, entitled “The impact of sexual activity on idiopathic headaches: An observational study,” the team of neurologists investigated whether s.e.x can trigger headaches.They also wanted to establish whether there was any substance to anecdotal suggestions that it could actually ease symptoms of migraine and cluster, also known as one-sided, headaches.So, next time you feel a headache coming on, skip the painkillers and reach for your sweetie instead.