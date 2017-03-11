The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has urged the Presidency to be more transparent in the management of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health issues.In a statement yesterday by the spokesman of the Caretaker Committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the faction joined other Nigerians to welcome the President back home from his 50-day medical vacation to the United Kingdom.The statement said: “We pray for the President’s complete recovery and advise the Presidency to be more transparent in managing the health of President Muhmmadu Buhari.“Nigerians deserve to know the health status of their President and how it is being managed.“In the same vein, we thank the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for holding fort creditably while the President was away; and urge him to continue to work assiduously to lift the nation out of this debilitating economic recession.“To achieve this, all hands must be on deck. There is therefore the need to reduce political tension and bring all Nigerians together.“We call on all Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery; and wisdom for the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo in the onerous task of steering the ship of state.”