The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sen. Modu Sheriff, has accused the Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party of seeking the presidential ticket of the party at all costs.He suggested that it was the quest to achieve the goal that was responsible for Makarfi’s recent actions and utterances regarding the party.Sheriff said this in reaction to Makarfi’s statement that members of the PDP are free to join other political associations to realise their ambition.The former Borno State governor said the party was watching with keen interest the utterances of the Makarfi group, adding that it was wrong for any party leader to be encouraging members of his party to leave for other parties.He explained that what was important to him and members of his national working committee was how to reconcile all the PDP members and strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 elections.Sheriff, who spoke through the National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo, argued that the situation in the party was not as bad as being portrayed by the Makarfi group.He said, “It is disheartening that they are asking members or encouraging them to go and form another party or even join existing ones.“Since we can’t stop them from exercising their constitutional rights, they should not steal the franchise of our party.“Makarfi, as a person, may not be part of those angling to leave, but he should help us tell them not to use the name of PDP in any form.”Also speaking for Sheriff, his deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said there were facts that the Makarfi group wanted to clinch the 2019 presidential ticket of the party at all costs.He said, “They are afraid that they won’t be able to get the presidential ticket. They have inordinate ambition to be the presidential candidate at all costs.“We are not stopping them, but in the PDP, things must be done properly and not through the back door. They are afraid, that’s why they are running from pillar to post, seeking to register another political party with our name.”