The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Babajide Omoworare has described the rejection of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu as a substantive head of the commission for the second time as a popular and general decision among the nation’s lawmakers.Omoworare dropped the hint while fielding questions from journalists on array of national issues at Ilesha.According to him, the resolution of the upper chamber on Magu’s issue represents the general feeling of the senate, irrespective of the passion of dissenting views.He averred that the senate takes decision by resolution, in which the majority views remain binding on all the 109 senators whatsoever.“We take decision by resolution, it may not be unanimous, it may not be the feeling of everybody in the chamber, but whatever decision is taken, it is binding.He agreed that the government was just getting its house in order as a result of ” little bit of hiccups.”” My own opinion is that we just started the government without fine-tuning a few things, and it has given us some set back.“Be that as it may, we have done well in this government, the rejection of Magu, the sending back of Comptroller General of Custom to go and redress are indices of the government that is getting its house together.“Like I said, why it may not be the view of everybody, that is the majority view, and in the democracy, you have the majority. So, we cannot fault it. That is the decision of the majority. Let’s just take it a step after the other,” Omoworare said.