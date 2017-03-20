Legal practitioner, Robert Clarke, has described the Senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as a slap in the face of the President, Mohammadu Buhari.He believes that the request for a second letter should not have been made because the President had already cleared him of any allegations made against him by the DSS’ first report.“By asking for a second report, then you should have allowed the presidency to be aware of this before his presence before the Senate, because this is not a slap in the face of Magu, it is a slap in the face of the President, this is a slap on all Nigerians.“When your president in his position has nominated somebody and you found him wanting and he claimed that “I have looked into it”, that is enough for you not to be asking for another letter.”