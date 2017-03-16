The Presidency, on Thursday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will respond to Senate’s rejection to confirm Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after he has been officially informed.Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a terse statement on his twitter handle @FemAdesina said Buhari will respond to the non-clearance of Magu when the senate officially informs him in writing.Adesina wrote, “The Presidency will respond to the non-clearance of Magu as EFCC boss, after it receives official communication in writing from the Senate.”Recall that the senate had on Wednesday refused to confirm Magu as EFCC boss, following a report from the Department of State Services, DSS, claiming that he failed integrity test.However, Senator representing Katsina North Senatorial District, Bukar Mustapha explained that the rejection of Magu was not due to DSS report.