Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central, has blamed the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a cabal fight in the presidency.Addressing representatives of the National Association of Muslim Law Students in his office on Thursday, Senator Sani said, “Magu is a victim of the civil war in the President’s kitchen cabinet. It is high time the President stood his feet to stop power blocs who are desirous of undermining and subverting his efforts.”Magu was rejected by the Senate because of a DSS report.