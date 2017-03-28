Nigerian Senate on Tuesday has said that the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu is terrorising the legislative body.Senator Francis Alimikhena, APC, representing Edo North senatorial district made this know while speaking on the floor of the chamber on Tuesday on President Muhammadu Buhari's INEC REC Commissioners' screening."Lets hear from President Muhammadu Buhari on Magu's case“Magu is terrorising us, because we disqualified him".Recall that Nigerian Senate had rejected the Anti corruption czar, Ibrahim Magu as substantive head over indictment reports from the DSS for failing to 'pass integrity reports'