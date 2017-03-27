Mike Ozekhome, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has described Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as a man of integrity.Ozekhome said this at the national anti-corruption summit in Abuja on Monday.He said Magu showed a large heart by inviting him to the summit despite seizing his money.In February, the EFCC got an order of a high court to freeze Ozekhome’s account which had in it N75m.The anti-graft agency alleged that the money was the proceed of an unlawful activity.In spite of his brush with the EFCC, Ozekhome described Magu as a “great guy”.“Magu’s EFCC seized my money, but still invited me to this summit. That shows a large heart,” he said.“I have known Magu since 1997. He is a man of integrity.”The lawyer said corruption was the 37th state in the country, describing it as the “largest and wealthiest”.He, however, added that the fight against corruption must not be selective.